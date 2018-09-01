Monster Hunter’s Entire History Broken Down With This Video

The Monster Hunter franchise is iconic with years of intricate history and development evolution. With the series making its way onto the Nintendo Switch and Monster Hunter World finally being available on PC, it’s time to dive right into that rich history in an effort to learn more about the games we love so much.

The latest video comes from one of my favourite YouTube channels ‘Lore in a Minute’ and we’ve covered them quite a bit in the past. It’s an easy break down of what’s big in pop culture with a hilarious comedic twist.

Not in a place to watch the video at maximum capacity? That’s alright, the team always offers a full transcript – which you can read below:

“At the dawn of time, or early 2000s, Sony announced Playstation 2’s fancy new Network Adapter and Capcom wanted to showcase its online capabilities. So Capcom recruited Arcade Development Planner and CEOs son, Ryozo Tsujimoto, to oversee online systems for Auto Modellista, Resident Evil Outbreak and Monster Hunter. Co-op made Monster Hunter a hit and popularity erupted when Tsujimoto produced Monster Hunter Freedom 2 for PSP.”

“Japanese gamers met on trains, in break rooms, on street corners. Portable gaming and arcades were social scenes in crowded Japanese cities, but Westerners… stayed home. After several Japan-only spin-offs, the Nintendo Wii gave Capcom a new chance at Westerners. Still buoyed by Japanese sales, Tri caught the West’s attention, porting to 3DS and WiiU, but 3DS controls and local-only multiplayer soured the fanbase.

Mulling a Japan-only release, vocal western fans convinced Capcom to localize Monster Hunter 4 and the prominent story and noob-friendly Insect Glaive helped western sales finally break the million mark. For a fifth installment, Capcom focused on World appeal. Tsujimoto pushed for simultaneous worldwide release for PS4 and Xbox One, an open-world without load screens, worldwide matchmaking, and voiced tutorials, hoping Monster Hunter World could defeat the series’ Japan-only stigma. Turns out they crafted their best selling, and arguably, best Monster Hunter title of all time… until we’re getting bodied by a G-Rank Jagras in Monster Hunter World Ultimate of course.”

What are your favourite memories from the Monster Hunter franchise? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!