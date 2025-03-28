Monster Hunter Wilds Downtime Confirmed for First Major Update

After capturing the attention of the gaming world with its release, Monster Hunter Wilds is gearing up for its first major title update. The update itself is set to arrive on April 3rd at 8 PM PDT, bringing new monsters, a new seasonal event, and more. But before Campcom can bring in all that new content, Monster Hunter Wilds will undergo some server downtime for maintenance to prepare for the new content. During server downtime, gamers won’t be able to access certain online functions, including multiplayer. So, it’s helpful that Capcom is giving gamers a heads-up about when Monster Hunter Wilds server downtime will take place.

In preparation for Title Update 1, Monster Hunter Wilds will experience some server interruptions during the following dates and times:

March 31st 12 AM PDT – possibility of server interruptions for “a very brief period”

April 3rd from 3 PM to 8 PM PDT – full server maintenance disrupting online functions, leading up to the release of Title Update 1

While it looks like interruptions will be minor on March 31st, players should expect to be unable to hunt with their friends for around five hours on April 3rd. The good news is that since Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t a fully online, live-service game, players will still be able to enjoy non-online aspects of the game during the downtime.

Capcom also warns players to log in to grab their Login Bonus and Limited Bounties for the day before server maintenance begins, as these features won’t be accessible during the downtime period. Following the downtime, players will be able to download the new content for Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1. To make sure you are able to update to the new version, you’ll need to exit the game once server downtime ends at or around 8 PM PDT on April 3rd.

In response to the server downtime notice, many gamers are calling out for the full patch notes for this upcoming title update. While the full patch notes for this update aren’t yet available, Capcom has shared the roadmap for this update and Title Update 2, showcasing some of the most exciting features gamers can look forward to. We don’t yet know too much about Title Update 2, which is set to arrive in the summer, but many details for Title Update 1 are already available.

Capcom’s roadmap for monster hunter wilds updates

When downtime ends and update 1 goes live, hunters will find two new monsters – Mizutsune and Zoh Shia. The update also adds the Grand Hub for players to gather. Other new features won’t be available until later in the month, including the new Festival of Accord: Blossomdance event set to begin on April 22nd. So while we’re still waiting on a full list of every bug fix and optimization, there’s plenty to look forward to with the first major update to Monster Hunter Wilds.