Monster Hunter Wilds Roadmap & Release Date Shared for First Title Update

The full details for Monster Hunter Wilds’ first free Title Update are here, giving players a look at future content coming to the game starting on April 4th. Players will be able to hunt new monsters alongside their friends and enjoy a new gathering hub for Hunters. With this new area, seasonal events and celebrations will be held, keeping the game fresh with new things to do besides hunting. Additionally, Capcom has shared a tease Monster Hunter Wilds will collaborate with another Capcom title, likely adding exclusive cosmetics or possibly even a crossover monster. Monster Hunter Wilds’ future is looking bright, and fans don’t have long to wait before new content is released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update launches on April 4th, with content being added throughout the Spring. For more details, fans can watch the official trailer and view the Title Update official roadmap for Monster Hunter Wilds below.

Play video

The first batch of new content takes the form of two new monsters, Mizutsune and Zoh Shia. These will be available on April 4th if players have completed the story. Mizutsune requires players to be at Hunter Rank 21, while Tempered Mizutsune requires players to be at Hunter Rank 41. Players must speak with Kanya in the Scarlet Forest to begin this Hunt Mission once they reach the required rank.

Hunters at Hunter Rank 50 can take on Zoh Shia, which appears during the Wyvern’s Wakening in the Ruins of Wyveria. Additionally, being at Hunter Rank 50 unlocks the Arch-tempered Rey Dau Event Quest which offers a new Rey Dau Gamma armor set as a forge reward.

Equally as exciting as new monsters to hunt is the Grand Hub, a massive space for players to gather, try out Barrel Bowling, and engage in other activities with players. Throughout Monster Hunter Wilds’ seasons, players can enjoy various festivals, starting with the Festival of Accord: Blossomdance, which begins on April 23rd and runs through May 7th. New celebrations will be added periodically.

monster hunter wilds title update 1 roadmap.

Other hunts and features will be released after April 4th in Monster Hunter Wilds, including a Capcom-inspired collab at the end of May. Capcom even teased the announcement of additional monsters and Seasonal Events to come in Title Update 2, which is currently planned for the Summer.

Monster Hunter Wilds has been one of the largest launches for the series and Capcom and has met with high praise and critical acclaim. With this and future updates, Capcom ensures there will be content for players to enjoy throughout the game’s lifespan.

Finishing the story is likely required for most content going forward, but thankfully this isn’t a long task in Monster Hunter Wilds. Players are encouraged to work together to speed this up and make the game more enjoyable. So don’t Hunt alone, send out a flare and gather your friends for engaging hunts and get ready for Monster Hunter Wilds’ Title Update 1.