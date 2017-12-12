Monster Hunter: World – Bounties, Quests, Post Launch Plans, And More

With the Monster Hunter: World beta in full swing – many can’t wait until the humongous open-world adventure is fully released and ready for players to explore. With the adorable palicoes, stunning landscapes, and a ton of creatures to discover – it’s no wonder that many can’t wait to get their hands on the latest in the long-standing Monster Hunter franchise. Thanks to the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu, we have a little more info highlighted about what’s to come.

Research Resource Management Station

Bounties

Tasks assigned by researchers.

You can earn things such as Armor Spheres and Research Points for completing bounties via quests or hunts.

The types of bounties are as follows:

Registered Bounty: Can be registered from the list at any time.

Essential Bounty: Affects the unlocking of facilities and such.

Distributed Bounty: Distributed online at fixed intervals.

Bounties requirements include raw material collection, monster hunting, and so on.

Since you can complete quests while progressing through the game, it might be a good idea to register bounties before departing.

You cannot choose the registered content of Distributed Bounties, but they have better rewards than Registered Bounties.

There are some bounties which are difficult to complete alone。

Essential Bounties are extremely high priority. There are also things such as the subjugation of Kulu-Ya-Ku and expansion of the Ancient Forest camp.

You can take on up to six bounties at one time.

Research Quests

In addition to “Mission Quests” that advance the story, “Free Quests” that can be taken on at any time, and online-required “Event Quests” are “Research Quests” which occur when certain conditions are met.

Research Quests are created from “Research Reports” discovered while on quests or exploring.

Guild Card

The familiar Guild Cards are back. Exchange you card with other players to have their companion occasionally appear as an ally on the field to help your hunt.

Developer Interview Tidbits

Several updates are planned for the game after launch, including the addition of new monsters.

Limited time online Event Quests are planned to be released for free at fixed intervals. Collaboration equipment, which the series is known for, and the like can be made from the raw materials collected on Event Quests.

Paid content that does not affect game progression is also planned, such as outfits for the receptionist.

Monster Hunter: World will be available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 26th, with a PC version releasing at a later time.