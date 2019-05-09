Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Expansion Release Date Revealed

Monster Hunter: World has quite a bit going for it right now. It recently held a huge crossover with none other than The Witcher, a big Spring Update is just around the corner, and a massive new expansion will be arriving not too long after that. Iceborne is the name of the new expansion that will be arriving later this year, and thanks to the most recent episode of Sony’s State of Play, we have a better look at what is to come. In addition to this, we finally know exactly when all of this new content that Iceborne is bringing will be available.

As is indicated by the name, players are sure to receive a few chills in the upcoming expansion for Monster Hunter: World. Not only are things about to be a lot colder, but there are some serious foes that will be afoot. The monster Nargacuga will be making a return, as can be seen in the trailer above, but the new Elder Dragon Velkhana was also shown off.

In addition to this, the player’s Palico can be seen using an ability that apparently revives you, which is always a plus. The snow mechanics are also looking pretty good, so this should all make for a fun time. Unfortunately, not much else was revealed with the trailer, but we should be learning more very soon. Iceborne is set to arrive on September 6th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players. Those on PC will have to wait until “this winter.”

Monster Hunter: World is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the popular title and its recent crossovers, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited for the Iceborne expansion to arrive for Monster Hunter: World? What else are you anticipating that might be on its way for the game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

