Critically Acclaimed Game Series Finally Coming to PC

Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2 are officially coming to PC, developer ustwo games has announced. The critically acclaimed mobile puzzle games aren't just getting a simple port, however, as they have been reimagined from the ground up, according to the announcement, for keyboard and mouse/touchpad. The two games are part of what the developer is calling Monument Valley: Panoramic Collection, which makes sense as the new versions include much larger, full-screen panoramic artwork.

In addition to new features, both titles will also include all of the content previously released for Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2. That means every single chapter, puzzle, add-on, and DLC in a simple two-pronged package for PC via Steam. "Here at ustwo games, we have never stopped loving Monument Valley – it's so important to who we are, and to this day, helps us drive forward as a studio with unity," the announcement and specifically a response to the implied question of "why now?" reads in part. "What was initially an experiment quickly ended up becoming something more."

If you're somehow not familiar with the Monument Valley series, they are essentially minimalist puzzle video games all about perspective. Players are tasked with helping Ida, the silent princess, traverse impossible environments by shifting and manipulating the game's various worlds in order to create new connections that did not exist before. The original Monumental Valley first released on iOS in 2014 while Monument Valley 2 was released for both iOS and Android devices in 2017. The upcoming PC release in July marks the first time that either will have been officially available on the platform ever.

Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition and Monument Valley 2: Panoramic Edition are both set to release for PC via Steam on July 12th. Both titles, in the non-Panoramic Edition version, are currently available for mobile devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming in general right here.

