Morbius is Being Streamed on Twitch on Repeat for Thousands of Viewers [UPDATED]

UPDATE: As we pressed publish on this story, the Twitch stream was taken down for violating the website's terms of service. The original story follows below.

Morbius is being streamed on Twitch for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week... for some reason. Morbius is the movie that will seemingly never die and that's not because it's a movie about a vampire. The Marvel film has been in the works for quite some time and was intended to release in 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, the film finally made its debut with a horrid 17% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a modest box office performance of $163 million worldwide. Despite this, the internet has made it one of the most popular films of 2022 with non-stop memes. The Jared Leto-led film has left theaters and been released on streaming... and it's now being broadcast on Twitch.

A Twitch user known as "Morbius247" has been streaming the movie on repeat and for some reason, Sony nor Twitch has stepped in to shut the channel down. As of the time of writing, the Twitch broadcast of Morbius has nearly 10,000 views and the chat is spamming messages such as "It's Morbin time," "Morbius Sweep," and "I love Morbius!" The channel has nearly 2,000 followers and its bio reads "Morbius related channel. Morbius mixes, news, big plays, tilts. Everything that is somewhat related to Morbius." It's entirely possible this is some viral marketing stunt on Sony's behalf, as the studio may have realized the potential in capitalizing on the memes, but this is pure speculation.

The summer of Morbius seems to be holding strong, but sadly, Sony has yet to confirm a sequel to the film. Although Venom was thrashed by critics, it made enough money at the box office to justify a sequel. It's unclear if Sony is willing to bet on memes being enough to turn a Morbius sequel into a hit.

Morbius is out now on streaming services and will release physically on June 14th, 2022.

