Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals New Free Skin

Over the last two months, Mortal Kombat 1 players have been treated to a bunch of free skins for various characters. The skins have included a fun mix of returning designs as well as entirely new looks. The latest of these has now been added to the game, and it features a new look for Kenshi Takahashi. The “Blinding Radiance” skin gives Kenshi a sleek gold suit, gold-rimmed shades, and even gold shoes! It’s enough for Kenshi’s opponents to go blind, and for those that main the character, it’s a pretty sleek new skin option, especially at its price point!

An image of Blinding Radiance Kenshi can be found below.

So far, reception to the new skin has been a bit mixed. Some have grumbled about the characters that have been selected for these free skins, with many lamenting the choice of Kenshi over some of the more popular faces of the franchise. Others have taken issue with the way that skins have been handled in Mortal Kombat 1 in general. One common complaint is that the bulk of the game’s free skins have been made available for the male characters. It’s impossible to make everyone happy, especially when it comes to a long-running franchise like Mortal Kombat. Still, the developers are clearly trying to listen to the fans and it’s nice to see a bunch of skins given out for free.

It remains to be seen what other skins will be added to the game in the future, but Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon might have dropped a big hint on X/Twitter. Boon quote tweeted a fan that asked about the possibility of Scorpion’s design returning from Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe. Boon replied with “that ain’t a bad idea” alongside a lightbulb emoji. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Scorpion’s design from that game will make its return, but Boon is clearly considering the possibility. Scorpion just got a free skin on July 26th when the ’95 movie skin was given away, but it looks like we could see the character get another one!

