Mortal Kombat 1 Kommunity Chat Announced

Mortal Kombat 1 was officially announced earlier today, and fans can look forward to learning more about the game in the very near future. Developer NetherRealm Studios has announced a "Kommunity Chat" for that game, which will take place on May 19th at 10 a.m. PT. The Kommunity Chat will feature Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon, as well as community manager Tyler Lansdown. The chat will apparently be a brief one, but it's unclear exactly how long it will last. Fans will be able to check out the stream on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

The announcement for the Kommunity Chat can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers can find NetherRealm's Twitch channel right here.

Mortal Kombat 1 is a reboot of the series, but it also acts as a follow-up to the storyline from Mortal Kombat 11. In the most recent series entry, the villain Kronika tampered with time, and Liu Kang and Raiden worked together to try fixing the timeline. However, thanks to the machinations of Shang Tsung, things didn't work out quite so well, and the result is a new timeline for Mortal Kombat. In this new timeline, it seems Liu Kang will now be playing a role similar to the one originally played by Raiden. Meanwhile, several classic fighters will similarly be reimagined.

There are still a lot of questions about the storyline for Mortal Kombat 1, and which characters will be appearing. We do know that Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Johnny Cage, Liu Kang, Kung Lao, Kitana, and Mileena will be available from the start, with Shang Tsung appearing as a pre-order bonus. Hopefully tomorrow's Kommunity Chat will prove worth tuning into and will offer some interesting details about the game. One way or another, fans won't have to wait too much longer for more information about the title as Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release September 19th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Are you looking forward to the next Mortal Kombat game? Do you plan on tuning in for tomorrow's Kommunity Chat? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!