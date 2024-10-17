Mortal Kombat 1 Has a New Surprise for Mileena Fans, But Some Still Aren’t Happy

Mortal Kombat 1 has a new surprise specifically for Mileena fans that has been years in the making, yet some MK1 fans are not impressed. While Mileena is not as synonymous with the series as some characters — such as Scorpion and Sub-Zero, or even Liu Kang, Kitana, or Raiden — she is certainly among the most popular Mortal Kombat characters. More than this, she has an infamous cult following unlike any other character in the franchise.

Despite this, in the past, sometimes she has been sidelined. While she was eventually added to MK11, she wasn’t in the game at launch. With MK1 though, she was in the game from the jump. How many players play the character, we don’t know, but those that do have a new surprise.

More specifically, a new Mileena skin has been released in Mortal Kombat 1, but not just any skin, but Mileena’s Mortal Kombat: Deception skin. A sequel to 2002’s Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, Mortal Kombat: Deception released back in 2004 as the sixth mainline installment.

Unfortunately, for diehard Mortal Kombat: Deceptions fans, the skin is not a one-for-one replica. There are some differences, and these differences are not sitting well with some Mortal Kombat fans. Those who are digging it, meanwhile, need to be prepared to fork over 500 red crystals to buy it.

“Unfortunately it’s not even close to Deception Mileena skin,” writes one fan of the new release. “They’re off by a mile,” adds a second fan about the new skin.

Of course, this isn’t the first skin from a previous game to be re-released in Mortal Kombat 1, and so far, the same has been true of every previous skin. They haven’t been one for one remakes, but this is probably because the characters models are often different.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with the Mileena fans unimpressed with Mortal Kombat 1's take on this fan-favorite Deception skin?