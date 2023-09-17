Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch Looks Better Than Some Fans Expected

Mortal Kombat 1 is finally here and fans are getting some hands-on time with the Nintendo Switch version. Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the biggest games of the fall season. Fans have waited several years for a new entry in the franchise and there was some concern that NetherRealm may not even be making a new Mortal Kombat as the developer has often alternated between the series and the Injustice games. However, the studio ended up doing back-to-back Mortal Kombat games with the newest entry being a straight-up reboot of the franchise. We have no idea what the future of the franchise looks like after this game, but either way, fans are thoroughly enjoying Mortal Kombat 1.

It seems like even Mortal Kombat fans on Nintendo Switch will be able to enjoy the new game. There have been a surprising number of AAA games released on Hogwarts Legacy over the last few years, despite the fact they are probably a bit too demanding for the handheld. Games like Hogwarts Legacy are coming to the console later this year, but Mortal Kombat 1 isn't even on last-gen consoles, so fans were pretty surprised to see it coming to Nintendo Switch. Thankfully, it appears to be pretty competent for the hardware it's running on. Earlier this week, a new video from TikTok user @johniibo began circulating that made Mortal Kombat 1 look extremely bad on Nintendo Switch. It's possible this was recorded before some patches were released for the game as other gameplay on YouTube makes it look far better from a fidelity perspective. It's still not quite on par with the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC versions, but that's to be expected. The fact that it runs at all is pretty impressive. There are still issues with lag, long and sometimes even awkward loading times, but generally, it doesn't seem like you're going to get a horrendous port if you decide to play it on Nintendo Switch.

THIS LOOKS WORSE THAN I COULD HAVE EVER IMAGINED GOOD GOD https://t.co/TUa39M5WQv pic.twitter.com/XBSNDggB39 — Roger (@RogeeRoger) September 16, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 Review

ComicBook gave Mortal Kombat 1 a pretty glowing review. We gave the game a 4 out of 5 and praised it for rebooting the long-running series amongst other things, but noted it's not without its flaws. "Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun start to an exciting new era for the long running franchise. There are some sticking points that will likely need to be ironed out in future entries, however. The combo heavy fighting style is very satisfying to play when you're dishing it out, but will definitely make it less appealing to newcomers who could be on the receiving end. Invasions mode is great for playing alone, but that grind feeling will likely sink in sooner rather than later. Kameo Fighters are a fantastic addition, but customization for them isn't as deep yet.

With all of that being said, Mortal Kombat 1 is still very much a bloody and brutal good time with tons of rewards for digging deep into it."