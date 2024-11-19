Mortal Kombat 1 Patch Notes Released with Ghostface DLC

Mortal Kombat 1‘s Ghostface DLC is available through early access today, and the game has received an update alongside the latest Kombatant. Both PC and Nintendo Switch users can expect to see a couple platform specific adjustments, but there are also a ton of changes that will be available to everyone. NetherRealm is making tweaks to many of the game’s playable characters, as well as members of the Kameo cast. There are also new skins, fixes to visual issues and a whole lot more.

Fans of the Scream franchise have a lot to look forward to with Ghostface, as the playable character features a number of references to the film series. Actor Roger L. Jackson is back to serve as the voice of Ghostface, and the character’s moveset is inspired by the fact that Ghostface is usually multiple killers, rather than just one person. Readers should note that while Ghostface is available right now, the character won’t get a full release in Mortal Kombat 1 until November 26th. Early access to the character is awarded to anyone that purchased the game’s Khaos Reigns expansion, but anyone hoping to buy the killer individually will have to wait another week. Full patch notes from the official Mortal Kombat website can be found below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

PC STEAM & EPIC GAMES STORE

General Fixes & Adjustments

Various fixes to improve game stability

Added a second confirmation prompt when cancel attempt is made during the PSO Shader Cache generation step on boot now has

Added setting to disable RGB effects for supported peripherals, which now defaults to OFF

Added support for additional RGB & Haptic effects

Added AMD FSR3 NAA as an Anti-Aliasing option

Resolved issues displaying in-game supported fonts, which reduces memory usage in certain scenarios

Resolved issues in Tutorial modes where certain lessons could sometimes not be completed

Resolved issue with Online Match Voice Chat not working in some scenarios

Resolved some performance issues impacting certain set-ups

Resolved in-game store error prompt on purchase attempt

Resolved various issues when viewing match replays

Resolved various stability issues

Resolved various visual issues

Removed unused movie files to reduce install size for users without access to Khaos Reigns Story

NINTENDO SWITCH

General Fixes & Adjustments

Fixed various visual/audio/physics issues caused by some character skins and palettes

Fixed Noob Saibot visual issue

ALL PLATFORMS

General Fixes & Adjustments

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

AI adjustments & improvements

Improvements to Screen Reader functionality

Added Ghostface Fighter to Roster

Added MK ’95 Movie skins for Ermac & Rain

Added MK2 skins for Mileena, Kitana, & Tanya

Added Holiday skins for Kameo Frost & Kameo Sareena

Added new options to Match Replays

Match Replay Rewind

Match Replay Takeover

Fixed several visual issues during brutalities

Fixed issue that sometimes allowed Fatalities to be performed out of range

Fixed issues with some grunts sounds not playing during several moves

Fixed issue with being unable to block the same frame as an opponent activates Fatal Blow

Adjusted throw attack animation for all characters when performed with their Back to the camera

Throws no longer remove armor

Fixed visual issues with several characters Throw Escapes online if a rollback occurs

Fixed visual issues when characters are hit while very high in the air

Invasions

Fixed issue that could cause Talismans to not recharge if used as the last hit on the opponent

Character Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters Ashrah You can now hold LT after all of her Enhanced Specials to change Hell/Heaven Modes Geras Added Enhanced versions of History Lesson and Follow-Up Exam that hits ducking opponents, does increased damage, and has a different hit reaction Redo now lasts 5 seconds (was 3 seconds) Kameo Scorpion Get Over Here now functions like other Kameo interrupts when interacting with Redo Redo will now end when his attack is parried by Kameo Sub-Zero’s Deep Freeze Havik Fixed Skab Stab (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor When Shang Tsung morphed into Havik ends, Enhanced Blood Bath tether is now removed Fixed visual issues when Havik is frozen during certain special moves Fixed visual issue when Charge! Fatal Blow is performed with Motaro as partner Kitana Flipping Out (Jump + Front Kick, Back Kick) first hit can now be cancelled Square Wave can be cancelled on hit into Kameo Sonya’s (Air) Ricochet Dive Kick Li Mei (Air) Flipping Heel Kick now has 10 more frames of hit advantage Mileena Fixed visual issues with Enhanced Teleport Down when performed near the corner of the arena Raiden Enhanced Lightning Port in neutral will have priority over Lightning Port while block button is held Reiko Bloody Pitcher (Towards + Back Punch) has a new hit reaction Sindel Queen’s Kommand & Enhanced Queen’s Kommand now break through Kameo armor Fixed situations with Enhanced Queen’s Kommand visual effects lingering after certain Kameo moves Smoke Added new move (Air) Vicious Vapors that causes a ground bounce on hit Added new move (Air) Enhanced Vicious Vapors that causes a restand stun Added new move (Air) Vicious Vapors Cancel that is possible after (Air) Vicious Vapors or (Air) Enhanced Vicious Vapors Tele-Stab (Away + Back Punch) can now be cancelled before the attack hits into certain air moves Face Walk (Towards + Back Kick) damage on 2nd hit is now 30 (was 50) and has slightly increased damage scaling on final hit Turning Heel (Back Kick) damage scaling slightly increased Sub-Zero Ice Slide & Enhanced Ice Slide will now knock opponent in the air if Front Kick is not held Ice Slide & Enhanced Ice Slide will now perform synchronized hit animation that leaves opponent in front of Sub-Zero by holding Front Kick Sub-Zero now jumps slightly farther after Ice Klone and causes freeze reactions when Fully Enhanced Ice Klone has an adjusted hit region and lasts 30 frames longer (Enhanced lasts 100 frames longer) Fully Enhanced Ice Klone has adjusted hit regions, first two Klones last 100 frames longer, and third clone lasts 160 frames longer Enhanced Ice Klone & Fully Enhanced Ice Klone cooldown increased by 60 frames Ice Klone can now freeze an opponent that has already been frozen once and Enhanced Ice Klone & Fully Enhanced Ice Klone can 3 times Shang Tsung Fixed pseudo infinite kombos with Kameo Kopy while using several Kameos when opponent is using Kameo Goro Tanya Fixed Brought Low (Front Kick, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor Omni-Man Adjusted camera when Invincible Rush is used against an opponent positioned high off screen Quan Chi Fixed (Air) Head Rush visual effects issues with projectile hitting the ground Fixed Best Foot Forward missing visual effects if performed immediately after certain attacks Fixed Koccyx Krusher (Away + Front Kick, Back Kick, Back Punch) hitbox being misaligned on first frame Peacemaker Fixed Head On Approach (Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor Homelander Fixed See No Evil (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor Fixed See No Evil (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor Blaze It Up (Towards + Back Kick) is now mid (was low) Fixed laser visual effects in his flight stance misaligned during invisibility granted by Shujinko Fixed camera issue with using Fatal Blow immediately after Back Throw Fixed animation issue that could occur when entering flight Fixed visual effects issue when Enhanced Low Laser Eyes hits a Kameo Fixed visual effects issue when Sweeping Laser Eyes hits an opponent as they teleport Takeda Fixed issue that could cause Shooting Star to hit twice with one projectile Cyrax Dialing Up (Away + Front Punch) has 5 more frames of recovery on miss Blast Overhead (Away + Back Punch) second hit no longer occurs if the first hit is Up Blocked Fixed visual issue with Dud bombs detonating at an incorrect height Fixed visual issue with Mistwalk is performed right before Fatal Blow Fixed rare issue during Detonation (Front Kick, Back Punch) that could cause the bomb visual to become misaligned Sektor Adjusted input leniency on Thruster Boost Fixed facing issue with Automated Knee (Towards + Back Kick) when used on a knocked down opponent Fixed issue where Flame Thrower would do the follow-up attack when blocked after Enhanced Flame Thrower had its armor shattered Noob Saibot Fix for Shadow Tackle having incorrect hit animation if you trade with the opponent Fixed Shadowbringer (Down + Back Punch) causing incorrect location for visual effects if used immediately after certain Basic Attacks Guillotine (Towards + Front Kick) now has a new hit reaction Enhanced Tele-Slam in neutral will have priority over Tele-Slam while block button is held Kameo Fighters Cyrax (Kameo) Fixed visual issue with duplicate Buzz Saw appearing during Fatal Blow cinematic Frost (Kameo) Ice Wall can now be cancelled into an ambush Ice Krash Ice Krash hit reaction changed and will now cause a popup hit reaction if close to an Ice Wall Goro (Kameo) Dead Weight has a faster recharge rate Ambush Cancels after Raise The Roof & Punch Walk have a faster recharge rate Fixed combo counter not incrementing during the last hit of Dead Weight Sareena (Kameo) Added new move Jataaka’s Blessing, creates a zone that increases partner’s super meter and increases their damage done Demonic Dance input changed to Up + Kameo Fixed Kia’s Blades causing combo to reset when opponent is dead during the final round Sub-Zero (Kameo) Kold Shoulder hitbox adjusted, has different hit reaction, and travels further when performed during Arctic Armor Mavado (Kameo) Fixed rare situations where Nindrop & Best Feet Forward could be possible while his partner is in a hit reaction Ferra (Kameo) Adjusted timing before an attack can be performed after Let Me Ride if the opponent isn’t in a kombo Fixed Let Me Ride doing damage to Main Fighter under specific circumstances



Do you plan on checking out the Ghostface DLC in Mortal Kombat 1? What do you think of today’s update? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!