Mortal Kombat 1 Playtest Dates Announced

Mortal Kombat 1's first playtest is still accepting invites, and now, we know exactly when the first opportunity to play the game will actually take place. Warner Bros. and Netherrealm announced this week that the online server stress test for the new Mortal Kombat game will take place starting on June 23rd and will run from then until June 26th. Invites will go out sooner than that, but as mentioned previously, you can still try and sign up for the stress test if you haven't yet to make sure you're considered for the hands-on opportunity with Mortal Kombat 1.

A tweet from the official Mortal Kombat 1 Twitter account offered an update on the playtest this week by confirming the dates. If you're not one of the ones who's chosen to get in, you can at least be reassured knowing that you're still going to be seeing plenty of Mortal Kombat content soon that'll hopefully answer any questions you might have about the game. That's because those who do get into the test are in the clear to stream the game and create content from it, so there will be plenty of Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay out there that weekend and afterwards.

Don't hold back. The #MK1 online server stress test will go live from June 23 – June 26. Invites will be emailed to selected players on June 21.



For more questions: https://t.co/lL8BdCvtdV pic.twitter.com/GPl4HcJXwd — Mortal Kombat 30 (@MortalKombat) June 14, 2023

More specifically, the support site for the Mortal Kombat game says that the stress test will take place starting on June 23rd, a Friday, at 11 a.m. ET and will end at the same time on the following Monday. You can find more info on how to sign up for the stress test here, but those interested should keep in mind the one big caveat for this test: it's only available to those who have a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X|S. While the game is also coming to the PC and Nintendo Switch platforms, the first playtest will not, so you'll have to play on one of the permitted platforms if you want to try the game.

We got to try out Mortal Kombat 1 recently at Summer Game Fest and came away with some positive thoughts on the direction the pseudo-reboot is taking with its familiar characters. For those who are fans of the game and the movies (or not fans of the movies at all), we did learn that Cole Young from the mortal Kombat movie probably won't be making an appearance in this game alongside the rest of the roster.