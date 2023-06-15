Mortal Kombat 2 Casts Shao Khan, Quan Chi & More Key Characters

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema are gearing up to begin filming the sequel to their reboot of the Mortal Kombat franchise, and they have already revealed a bunch of new cast members. Karl Urban (The Boys) has officially joined the project as the iconic Johnny Cage, and Tati Gabrielle (YOU) has signed on as Jade, making things interesting for Mortal Kombat 2. There haven't been any other real updates for Mortal Kombat 2, and fans have been having to leave things up to their imagination. That is, until now. According to Deadline, the Mortal Kombat sequel has been rounding out its cast and has added Martyn Ford (Red Sonja), Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride), Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka), and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) in key roles. The trade notes that Ford will be playing the villainous Outworld emperor Shao Kahn, Chiam as Edenian King Jerrod, Nguyen as Queen Sindel, and Herriman as Netherrealm demon Quan Chi.

When Will Mortal Kombat 2 Begin Filming?

In a previous statement revealed on social media, Mortal Kombat producer Todd Garner confirmed a recent report that claimed that Mortal Kombat 2 would start filming sometime this month. Filming was revealed to continue on until September 2023 and will once again shoot in Australia, which is where the first film in the rebooted Mortal Kombat franchise was shot. Outside of these broad bits of information, Garner didn't mention anything else regarding Mortal Kombat 2, which could mean that fans will still be guessing about what could happen in the sequel.

What was the first Mortal Kombat movie about?

Warner Bros, Pictures and New Line Cinema describes the film as follows, "From New Line Cinema comes the explosive new cinematic adventure "Mortal Kombat," inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise, which most recently enjoyed the most successful video game launch in its history, Mortal Kombat 11. The film is helmed by award-winning Australian commercial filmmaker Simon McQuoid, marking his feature directorial debut, and produced by James Wan ("The Conjuring" universe films, "Aquaman,"), Todd Garner ("Into the Storm," "Tag"), McQuoid and E. Bennett Walsh ("Men in Black: International," "The Amazing Spider-Man 2").

"If the goal was authenticity, as so much of the cast and crew said prior to release, it certainly is authentic to the blood and guts of the video games," our review of the first movie revealed. "The fights are fun, fast-paced, and it's clear when the martial artists have the floor that they know what they're doing. The characters largely feel like they should, despite the lack of individual screen time to flesh them out, and it's hard not to both cheer and wince with body parts getting severed or exploded or severed and then exploded every couple of minutes. If you're looking to watch some excellent supernatural fights, there are far worse ways to spend your time, but if you're looking for nuance and meaningful character development and exploration, well, what are you doing watching Mortal Kombat?"

