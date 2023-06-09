Mortal Kombat 1 Leak Reveals Two New Characters

Two new Mortal Kombat 1 characters have been leaked, one by NetherRealm Studios itself and one by an anonymous Reddit user who accurately leaked every reveal in yesterday's gameplay reveal before it was revealed, of course. The more notable of these two characters is the character that NetherRealm Studios accidentally leaked itself, and that character is Sindel, who players saw in Mortal Kombat 11, but not until DLC was released for the game.

In a video that NetherRealm Studios posted, and since deleted, Sindel can be seen in the background on her throne. Some have mistaken the character for Mileena, but it's not Mileena. Not only are the character models different, but the thrones are different as well. That said, this doesn't confirm Sindel will be a playable character. It's possible she will simply be in the game whether as an NPC or a Kameo fighter.

Unfortunately, it's hard to get a good look at the character via the video, which means it's not clear how much the character has been redesigned. The expectation is she will be younger than she was in Mortal Kombat 11, but even this can't be made out well.

The second character comes the way of an anonymous Reddit user who leaked every reveal in yesterday's gameplay trailer before said trailer was released. In other words, it's reasonable to assume they have some type of inside access, and according to them, Li Mei is going to be in the game, a character who was not in Mortal Kombat 11 at all and who hasn't been playable since MK: Armageddon.

-={ Mortal Kombat 1 Leak }=- (SPOILERS)

This leak came from someone BEFORE the trailer dropped.

Li Mei and 3D Era included.

No Kombat Kids.

New Titans.#MK1 #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/CJN1oy56r9 — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) June 8, 2023

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. Right now, we know Sindel is in the game, but not what capacity. Meanwhile, the source on Li Mei appears reliable, but a leak is a leak. It's not official information and thus should be taken with some skepticism. As for NetherRealm Studios, it has not commented on any of this. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.