Mortal Kombat 1 Leaks Potentially Reveal Most of the Game's Roster

Mortal Kombat 1 rumors and leaks have flooded the Internet since the game's reveal. And since its reveal, and the gameplay reveal, it's come to light that information about both was leaked ahead of time by anonymous sources. Information you couldn't guess and information that was initially not taken seriously until it was later confirmed by the trailers, as well as details revealed by interviews and more.

To this end, someone on the Mortal Kombat Leaks Reddit page has compiled a list of characters that have been leaked by sources that have proven reliable so far. And if the list is accurate, it reveals 19 characters of the game's 24-character roster. In other words, most of the game's base roster has potentially leaked. And as you can see via the list below, if there are any brand new characters, they will need to take up one of the remaining five spots as every character featured below is a returning character. And in some cases, characters we haven't seen in a while.

Havik

Reiko

Nitara

Li Mei

Ashrah

Sub Zero

Scorpion

Smoke

Reptile

Liu Kang

Kung Lao

Raiden

Shang Tsung

Kitana

Mileena

Tanya

Sindel

Johnny Cage

Kenshi

-={ LEAK TWEET }=-

Leaked Roster so far, enjoy. This roster comes from the people who gave us the trailer before it was released, along with the people who told us story mode details, and information that Ed Boon confirmed yesterday.

Source: https://t.co/UOJqjWM4kY pic.twitter.com/9rv9vyIq1V — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) June 12, 2023

Like any leak or rumor, take this list with a grain of salt. This is not official information nor does it even come from verifiable sources. It's a compilation of information from sources that have proven reliable so far. Emphasis on so far. As for NetherRealm Studios and WB Games, neither have commented on this leak, nor has any individual involved with either. If a comment is going to be provided, it will likely come the way of Ed Boon, creative director on the game, who is very active on Twitter and who is known to sometimes comment on rumors and leaks, particularly when they are false.

That all said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you think of this potential leak? What characters are missing that you would like to see added before the game releases on September 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S?