Mortal Kombat 2: Karl Urban Imagined as Johnny Cage in New Bosslogic Poster

A new Mortal Kombat 2 fan poster imagines Karl Urban as Johnny Cage. Mortal Kombat is one of the most sacred video game franchises out there. It has been running for several decades now and maintains itself as one of the best western fighting franchises. It was also one of the earliest video game franchises to be spawned into a major movie and although it's a little corny, it still managed to sustain a lot of what people like about the video games and was impressive for its time. It also helped put the series even further on the map. However, the films would take a rest up until 2021 with a reboot that managed to be a hit despite getting a divisive reaction from fans.

With that said, a sequel has been in development for a while now and it looks like things are starting to ramp up. Earlier this week, a report of Karl Urban joining the cast of Mortal Kombat 2 as Johnny Cage was confirmed by one of the producers of the film. Now, fans are trying to envision what The Boys star will look like in the movie. Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon shared a fan-made poster of what Urban could possibly look like as Johnny Cage, courtesy of artist BossLogic. The poster seems to show a close up of Karl Urban's Johnny Cage wearing sunglasses and in the reflection of the glasses, you can see an army of Johnny Cage fans holding up posters of him in a crowd.

For those that don't know, Johnny Cage is a big movie star in the Mortal Kombat universe. He's a Hollywood hot shot known for a wide range of action films and then he's roped into the chaos of the Mortal Kombat tournament. As of right now, it's unclear what his role in the sequel will be, but he was teased in the previous movie so we can likely expect a fairly big role for him.

What do you think of Karl Urban as Johnny Cage? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.