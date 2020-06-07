New Mortal Kombat 11 Leak Has Good News for MK Fans

✖

A new Mortal Kombat 11 leak has surfaced online with some good news for Mortal Kombat fans whose favorite fighters are still missing from the game's robust roster. A new datamining leak points to another new Kombat Pack, something NetherRealm Studios has hinted at in the past, but hasn't confirmed. More specifically, there are new files in the game making direct reference to Kombat Pack 3. Whether this suggests we are getting two more Kombat Packs, is currently unclear. Unfortunately, the files don't divulge many specifics. The point is, there's plenty more DLC characters coming.

The datamining leak comes way of prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer "thetiny," who says there are files that literally say "Kombat pack 3." And that's where the salient details end, leaving Mortal Kombat fans with nothing but speculation.

Meanwhile, the new leak has given hope to fans of a variety of characters seemingly snubbed from the MK11 roster, including Rain, Mileena, Reptile, Ermac, Cyrax, and Sektor.

Oh Also KombatPack3 confirmed ;) — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) June 1, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither NetherRealm Studios nor Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have commented on the leak nor its claim, which means that everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks have been very reliable when it comes to Mortal Kombat 11, there's nothing here that's official. Meanwhile, everything is also subject to change.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a PS5 or Xbox Series X port.

