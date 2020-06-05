Mortal Kombat 11 Leak Reveals Undiscovered "Secret Fight"

✖

A new Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath leak has seemingly revealed an undiscovered secret fight hidden within the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia fighting game. Dataminers have been combing through the game's latest update in search of anything interesting or peculiar, and in the process have unearthed what appears to be confirmation that there's a secret fight in the game or at least coming to it in the near future.

The new datamining effort comes way of prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer, "thetiny," who found evidence of a secret fight that can be triggered in the Arcade Ladder. Unfortunately, the files don't give away any further details other than that they are loaded every time you enter the Klassic Tower, and, at the moment of publishing, nobody has triggered any type of secret fight or event.

As a result, for now, Mortal Kombat fans are left with nothing but speculation. The most popular speculation is that, like in the past, this secret fight involves a secret character, with names like Rain, Khrome, Li Mei, and Reptile being thrown around. And this is probably a safe bet. Assuming there is actually a secret fight in the game, it likely involves a secret and hidden character.

There's a secret fight that you can trigger in the Arcade Ladder. pic.twitter.com/CkgJWfeANg — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) June 1, 2020

As always, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically quite reliable, the conclusions drawn from them and the speculation derived from them are less reliable.

That said, at the moment of publishing, neither NetherRealm Studios or Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have commented on the leak, leaving fans with nothing but speculation.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed fighting game -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always don't forget to leave your thoughts and hot takes in the comment section or, alternatively, in my Twitter notifications @Tyler_Fischer_. What do you think this secret fight is?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.