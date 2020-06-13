New Mortal Kombat 11 Rumor Teases Future DLC Characters

✖

A new Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath rumor has surfaced online, potentially teasing PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch players what to expect from future DLC. The source of the rumor is dubious, to say the least, but it's a rumor that has been making the rounds within the Mortal Kombat community, suggesting there may be something to it. That, or Mortal Kombat fans are just desperate to know more about the game's future now that Aftermath dropped.

The "leaker" starts off by claiming they work at NetehrRealm Studios, the developer behind the hit 2019 fighting game, and debunking recent rumors about the game claiming characters like Michael Myers and John Wick are coming to the roster. Unfortunately, no specifics are divulged in the place of this, but it's noted that another Kombat Pack is coming with four characters. Of these four characters, three of them are male Mortal Kombat characters, and the last is a female guest character.

It's also noted that there are currently internal discussions about whether to add Mileena to this mix, presumably due to the insane demand for the character to be added.

The rumor goes on to note that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down things a bit, but it shouldn't result in any major delays.

The rumor was shared on Reddit, and notes that it shared proof with the moderators of the specific Reddit page. Chiming in, a moderator confirms this, but they are unsure of the authenticity and reliability of the evidence. In other words, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if it's all correct, it's also subject to change.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the fighting game click here or see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.