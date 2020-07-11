Mortal Kombat 11 Director Comments on Ash Williams DLC Situation

✖

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath creative director Ed Boon has commented on the Ash Williams DLC situation. For a while, it looked like Ash Williams was coming to Mortal Kombat 11. There wasn't just one leak pointing towards the character's inclusion, but multiple leaks. And at one point, Ash Williams was definitely coming to the fighting game. We know this because he was literally in the game's files. However, it's looking increasingly unlikely that MK11 will add Ash Williams to its roster with the game's third, and presumably, final Kombat Pack.

Speaking to Victor Lucas, Boon recently commented on the Ash Williams DLC situation. Unfortunately, Boon doesn't say much, and what he does say is relatively vague, but if you read in-between the lines, it sounds like the character won't be joining Joker, Terminator, and other guest characters.

"I wish... there's one I wish I could comment on," said Boon when asked about Ash Williams. "Yeah, you know what, perhaps in a future Vic's Basement [the podcast they were on] we can have that conversation."

Now, there are two ways to take this. Either Ash Williams is coming to the game, meaning Boon can't talk about the character for now, but in the future, he will be able to. Or, alternatively, there's a larger story behind why Ash Williams isn't in the game, but for now, Boon can't talk about it, presumably for a myriad of business reasons.

NetherRealm Studios has more or less confirmed more DLC characters are coming to the game, but it looks like Ash Williams won't be among this final wave of additive fighters.

Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath are available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of MK11 coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

