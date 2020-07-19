Here's What a Mortal Kombat-Themed PlayStation 5 Could Look Like

✖

Ever since the actual PlayStation 5 console itself was revealed during June's event, fans have been cobbling together custom designs based on what they would like to see special editions look like. As it stands, all that has officially been revealed is the standard white-colored console, but that hasn't kept folks from dreaming up what could be, and that includes an impressive Mortal Kombat-inspired design from one prolific designer.

XboxPope, as they are known, regularly shares custom design mockups for video game consoles, and while this has historically almost exclusively been Xbox Series X consoles, they have been throwing out PS5 designs as well ever since the actual look of the next-gen console was revealed. Recently, that included a Mortal Kombat-inspired design, which you can check out below:

In fact, the Mortal Kombat PS5 design has been quite popular, and even made it to Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon, who also shared it over on Twitter:

The latest and greatest Mortal Kombat video game, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

