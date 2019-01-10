‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Cover Art Revealed By NetherRealm’s Ed Boon

For the past few months, NetherRealm director (and Mortal Kombat co-creator) Ed Boon has been having fun with fans on his Twitter account. It’s been good times, but now he’s gotten down to business with Mortal Kombat 11 being officially revealed and all- and he’s just unveiled a much bigger piece of the puzzle.

Boon’s latest tweet revealed the official cover art for the forthcoming fighter, and it’s a doozy. It features a masked version of Scorpion lunging out with one hand, while holding a spear in the other. He appears to be wearing a rather bad-ass hoodie, but it’s easy to spot his bright yellow outfit underneath.

Also, he seems to have a secondary sword weapon, which is likely to be included in his fighting style.

You might also notice the cool Mortal Kombat emblem right behind him, even with the bright colors. Check out the art below:

Happy to share with everyone the official cover art for Mortal Kombat 11 here!! pic.twitter.com/rltjktR3ZH — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 10, 2019

Fans have been having fun with the reveal, with Game Informer’s Andrew Reiner even throwing in a Star Wars reference for good measure:

Jawa approves of the new look. pic.twitter.com/BqGbVUpqZA — Andrew Reiner (@Andrew_Reiner) January 10, 2019

And this is just the beginning, as a community event will take place next week, where NetherRealm and WB Games will reveal more from the game, including additional story details, as well as potential new characters. We can’t wait to dive in and give some folks the fatality they’ve been asking for. (Nothing personal, mind you.)

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

