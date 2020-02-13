Is Ed Boon Teasing Mortal Kombat 11’s Next DLC Character?

Mortal Kombat 11’s next DLC character is Spawn, who will be joining the roster of the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC fighting game next month. But, who’s coming after that? Well, back before the game even launched, all of the game’s supposed DLC characters leaked, and so far this leak has been accurate. According to this leak, the game is getting three more DLC fighters: Ash Williams, Sheeva, and Fujin.

That said, taking to Twitter, creative director of the series, Ed Boon, possibly dropped a tease on who could follow Spawn. More specifically, he posted a GIF of dice being rolled to snake eyes (two 1s). Accompanying this gif is “Vegas.” And that’s it. Now, this could be nothing more than Ed Boon trolling fans chomping at the bit for more DLC news. He does have a reputation to occasionally do this. However, sometimes he does drop genuine teases, and if that’s the case here, well he could be teasing the addition of G.I. Joe’s Snake Eyes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, this seems unlikely. Why? Because why the heck would NetherRealm Studios add Snake Eyes to the game? It’s probably not this, but what it could be is a Dimitri Vegas skin for Sub-Zero. As you may know, the famous DJ has already lent his likeness and voice acting capabilities for a special Sub-Zero skin, so the idea that the iconic fighter could get a Dimitri Vegas skin isn’t that far-fetched.

Of course, for now, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. After all, the annual D.I.C.E. Summit is also currently taking place in Las Vegas. There’s a good chance this is nothing more than a classic Ed Boon trolling and misdirection, but it could also be a hint at a Dimitri Vegas skin or Snake Eyes DLC. I doubt it, but it’s possible.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for Google Stadia, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on best-selling and critically-acclaimed 2019 fighting game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, don’t forget to drop a comment letting us know what you think. What MK11 DLC character do you want to see after Spawn?