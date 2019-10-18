Mortal Kombat 11: Unannounced DLC Character Seemingly Confirmed

Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch still has three more announced DLC characters in the pipeline: Sindel, Joker, and Spawn. After Spawn releases in March, Kombat Pack #1 will be complete, and all eyes will turn to Kombat Pack #2, which NetherRealm hasn’t announced any characters for. That said, a new datamining leak all but confirms at least one character who will be part of the game’s second wave of DLC fighters. Who’s that character? Fujin.

In Mortal Kombat 11’s latest update, NetherRealm Studios added a ton of files to the game, and on the game’s PC version, there are new audio files that reference Fujin. More specifically, within this new file dump are files featuring the announcers all announcing Fujin’s name when he wins a match, all but confirming plans to make him a playable character.

Now, as you may know, Fujin has leaked multiple times at this point, and was most notably apart of the big files leak around launch that leaked nine different DLC characters, six of which have been confirmed. The three unannounced fighters of this bunch are Ash Williams, Sheeva, and Fujin. In other words, we’ve had a good idea that Fujin was likely coming to the best-selling fighting game, but this more or less confirms it.

For those that don’t know: Fujin made his debut back in Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero as a boss fight, but didn’t become playable until Mortal Kombat 4. Like Raiden, Fujin, the God of Wind, cares deeply for the fate of Earthrealm. You can read more about the character here.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it’s scheduled to hit Google Stadia in November. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, be sure to peruse all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”