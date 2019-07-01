Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Leak Seemingly Confirms Joker, Terminator, And More

Right before Mortal Kombat 11 released onto PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, a slab of its DLC roster leaked. The leak came way of the game’s files on Nintendo Switch, and claimed that the game would be adding Shang Tsung, Joker, Nightwolf, Sindel, Terminator, Spawn, Ash Williams, Sheeva, and Fujin after launch. Since then, Shang Tsung has released, and Nightwolf, Sindel, and Terminator have been announced, seemingly confirming the leak was indeed accurate in what it suggested. That said, since then, another datamining leak has surfaced, further confirming the initial leak’s legitimacy. More specifically, the latest patch on PC features new files featuring, you guessed it, the above characters.

The discovery was posted over on Reddit, and also more or less confirms who the next DLC character is: Nightwolf. In the files, the only other complete character other than Shang Tsung is Nightwolf, suggesting NetherRealm Studios is gearing up to add the fighter who debuted back in Mortal Kombat 3 into the game next. And, as you will know, Ed Boon, the creative director of the series, also seemingly teased this as well.

“And now a taste of things to kome….”#MortalKombat11 pic.twitter.com/lK2jbGj17n — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 28, 2019

The game’s first Kombat Pack features six fighters, and we already four of them: Shang Tsung (already out), Nightwolf, Sindel, and Spawn. Meanwhile, of the two unannounced characters for Kombat Pack 1, one is expected to be Ash Williams. So, who’s the last Kombat Pack 1 fighter? Well, it’s presumably either Joker, Sheeva, Terminator, or Fujin.

Right now, we only three of what will presumably be five fighters in Kombat Pack 2. Meaning, there’s possibly two fighters unaccounted for. Here’s who we hope they may be.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, later this year it will release on Stadia when the new gaming platform from Google launches.

For more news, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts. What do you think of Mortal Kombat 11’s leaked DLC characters?