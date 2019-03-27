‘Mortal Kombat 11’: Jax’s Fatal Blow is Brutally Devastating

Now that we are officially less than a month away from the release of Mortal Kombat 11, fans are gearing up to beat the brains out of one another as some of their favorite characters. While not every fighter is returning to the roster, there have been some classic characters revealed recently, including the likes of Jax. Now that fans know that he is included in the upcoming game, many can’t wait to see what sort of glorious power he will be bringing to the fight. That said, a recent clip to arrive shows off Jax’s Fatal Blow, and it is absolutely devastating.

As can be seen in the clip below, Jax didn’t come to play. Facing off against Kabal, Jax has no problem wrecking house with his Fatal Blow attack, which results in the downright humiliation of the fighter on the business end of it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jax is back!

Check out his FATAL BLOW move!pic.twitter.com/75XNKKBcaT — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 27, 2019

I don’t know about you, but I sure wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of that. Needless to say, the reactions from fans were pretty priceless.

Reminded me of this pic.twitter.com/rlr1AFVwDF — McBreadmond (@mrbreadmond) March 27, 2019

He clapped the cheeks — Gi|ցдмзsh (Erza lover) (@JamalDa93169509) March 27, 2019

That head clap dooooog — SoV (@soversetile) March 27, 2019

The closed beta for Mortal Kombat 11 is currently live for those who have pre-ordered the title on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As for everyone else, the upcoming series installment is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about this? Are you excited to see all of the glorious gory battle in Mortal Kombat 11? Have you pre-ordered the game on PS4 or Xbox One to play the closed beta? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!