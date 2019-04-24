Mortal Kombat 11 Devs Clarify Microtransactions, Krypt Rewards, and More

The launch of Mortal Kombat 11 has already seen its fair share of issues, with most of them seemingly stemming from the difficulty found in the Towers of Time. Luckily, NetherRealm Studios has been all over it, implementing an update overnight, with another on the way. That said, others complaints have been about microtransactions, the Krypt, its rewards, and the progression for how one obtains those rewards being incredibly grindy. Thanks to the recent Kombat Kast, however, the studio has reiterated that they never meant to push players towards microtransactions, and the only things purchasable in the store are cosmetics, Easy Fatalities, and Time Krystals.

During the livestream, they noted that players can not purchase any of the in-game currencies, such as Koins, Hearts, and Souls. Konsumables nor Augments can be purchased as well as “anything that impacts gameplay at all.” Anything that a player is required to have in order to progress through The Krypt can not be purchased in the store, and it never will be.

As for The Krypt, each player will have a different experience that contains about 600 chests. Most of them are randomly placed throughout The Krypt, with the special chests being located in the same spot for everyone. In addition to this, the rewards acquired in The Krypt are the exact same for every player, with none of it being randomized. It was also mentioned that The Krypt has many other secrets and mysteries that go beyond the “obvious rewards.”

In addition to this, NetherRealm Studios is giving every Mortal Kombat 11 player a bundle of the in-game currencies so everyone has a chance to experience the title the way that it was intended. The timing as to when the bundle will arrive is unknown at this time, but it will consist of the following:

500,000 Koins

1,000 Souls

1,000 Time Krystals

500 Hearts

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

What do you think about all of this? Do you enjoy seeing the Mortal Kombat 11 devs respond quickly when it comes to the feedback that they have received so far? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

