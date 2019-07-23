Mortal Kombat 11 Nightwolf Release Date Leaked

Ever since it was officially revealed that Nightwolf would be included in the Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 11, players have been anticipating anything regarding the character. Director Ed Boon has taken to Twitter to reveal a couple of different looks at the fighter, but nothing has been mentioned as to when players would be able to get their hands on him. There has been much speculation about Nightwolf’s arrival in Mortal Kombat 11, but thanks to a recent leak, we just might have a launch date for the character, and it isn’t too far away.

As discovered by ResetEra user “Scotia,” Nightwolf will be able in early access to Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack owners on August 13th. This was found on Nintendo‘s website, where they currently have a sale that allows people to pick up the fighting game at up to 25% off. However, the fun didn’t stop there as it was also revealed that Nightwolf will be arriving on August 13th.

Upon checking the sale page on Nintendo’s website, it appears that this leak is valid as the information is still there at the time of this writing. It is unknown if this detail was to be included on Nintendo’s site, but it’s there, which means we are seemingly going to see the arrival of Nightwolf in Mortal Kombat 11 in just a few weeks. While this does seem legitimate, it is always best to keep the salt nearby until it is confirmed by NetherRealm Studios.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the popular title, check out some of our previous coverage. As for what the game is about, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

