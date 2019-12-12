Mortal Kombat 11 Is Officially Adding PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Cross-Play

Mortal Kombat 11 will soon pit PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players against one another through cross-play fights, Warner Bros. announced on Thursday. Aptly called “Krossplay” in the FAQ from Warner Bros. that announced the feature, the publisher said that it’s adding an option to allow players on both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to face off against one another. It hasn’t been announced yet when the feature will live, but it has been said that it’s an optional feature players won’t have to partake in if they want to keep the combat on their console.

The FAQ on the Warner Bros. support site offered all the information Mortal Kombat 11 players might need to know about the Krossplay feature. Playing with other fighters on either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be made possible by a menu in the game’s online settings. An option that’s either toggled on or off will determine whether your cross-play is on or not, so if you don’t want it on, pretty much nothing will change for you.

It appears that the cross-play setting only applies to casual matches as well, so no competitive matches will be held between consoles. The Warner Bros. FAQ said that there are two different ways players will make use of this cross-play feature: The first involves pulling from a shared pool of players who have the setting enabled while the second will explicitly put players against fighters on the other console.

We’ll be testing out a Krossplay feature for PS4 & Xbox One as part of the latest patch. Keep in mind, this is currently in beta form so please bear w/ us as we continue to work on it. Stay tuned for more details & timing on Krossplay availability. https://t.co/xUiHx1dTIS — NetherRealm Studios (@NetherRealm) December 12, 2019

“Designated Krossplay Online Rooms will provide a central location for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players to manually meet up and fight against other players on opposite platforms in Online Kasual game modes,” Warner Bros. said about the feature. “Please note, friends on opposite platforms will need coordinate outside of the game ecosystem, then meet up in a specific Krossplay Online Room to play against each other.”

When you’re fighting against someone who’s on a different console than you, you’ll recognize that by seeing crossed arrows on the player’s Kombat Kard, Warner Bros. said.

For those on the PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia platforms, there’s currently no support for the Krossplay feature there. That doesn’t mean that it won’t happen in the future though, but like any cross-play game, there’s the difference of controller inputs and other matchmaking systems to be taken into consideration.

Mortal Kombat 11 will receive cross-play between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at an unannounced date.