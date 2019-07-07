Here’s What Every Mortal Kombat 11 Character Likes To Watch On TV

Mortal Kombat 11 released onto PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch back in April. And since then there’s been a lot of debate about tier lists. There’s also been a ton of fans stalking Ed Boon on Twitter hoping for DLC teases. Mileena fans are going crazy. And the competitive scene is getting feisty. But no one is asking the real questions, debating what matters: what TV shows does Mortal Kombat 11’s roster enjoy watching? You won’t find this kind of secret knowledge on Boon’s Twitter feed or a Kombat Kast. In order to know what Baraka binges on late Saturday nights, you’re going to have to travel to the far, far away lands of the Mortal Kombat Reddit page, where the “halohaloking” has passed along the greater knowledge to the rest of the community.

So, what did the mighty halohaloking reveal? Well apparently, much of the roster likes Games of Thrones, or at least complaining about it on Twitter. Meanwhile, Scorpion being the weirdo he is gets down with some Sword Art Online by himself. And naturally, Baraka is a fan of The Office. His favorite character is rumored to be Toby.

Bad jokes aside, of course there’s nothing to this list. It’s certainly not canon, but it’s not like there’s any canon established for this, so we’ll take what we can get. Hopefully Mortal Kombat 12 officially fleshes this out.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it’s scheduled to release on Stadia later this year when Google releases its new gaming platform. There’s been no mention of next-gen ports, though I reckon they are in the pipeline.

For more news, media, and information on Mortal Kombat 11, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the best-selling and critically-acclaimed fighting game by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the game has added a savage new Jax brutality.

