‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Art Re-Imagines Popular Pop Stars as ‘Mortal Kombat’ Fighters

Earlier last month, one artist re-imagined what Nicki Minaj would look like as Mortal Kombat 11’s Tanya. Now he’s back again with even more singer re-imaginings, this time including the likes of Rihanna, Pink, and even Lady Gaga as some of our favorite fighters:

Artist Carlos Gzz first shared four prints starring Lady Gaga as Sindel, Lana del Rey as Skarlet, Rihanna as Jade, and the previously shared Nicki Minaj as Tanya. Following fan hype about the clever homages, he added one more to the mix — Pink as Frost:

Fans were all about the creative take too:

I’ll die if you make Angelina Jolie as Sonya…. Or Britney Spears! Haha 🤣😍 — Edu Queve (@eduqueve) March 1, 2019

While these obviously aren’t the actual people attached to the characters in-game, it is a fun way to pay tribute to familiar celebrities.

As for the game itself in which we will see some of the ladies above, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

So? What do you think about seeing the above singers as signature fighters in the Mortal Kombat universe? Any other celebs you’d like to see get a similar makeover? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

