Shazam Is A Button-Smasher In New ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Promo

This month, Warner Bros. has two big releases: Shazam! and Mortal Kombat 11. And so in anticipation of Shazam! releasing this Friday, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has released a new cross-promo for the movie with the fighting game that features Zacahary Levi taking on and owning Freddy Freeman in a round of NetherRealm Studios’ previous Mortal Kombat installment: Mortal Kombat X. Of course, Shazam comes out on top, button-smashing the whole way up.

As you would expect, fans dug the new promo, but eventually used the post as another opportunity to plead for a Shazam skin in Injustice 2, which probably has about a one percent chance of happening. After all, Injustice 2 is two years old at this point and NetherRealm Studios is all hands on the Mortal Kombat deck.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Barring any delay, it will release on April 23, unless you’re in Europe and a Switch owner, then you’ll need to wait until May 10 to play the fighting game.

For more news, media, and information on NetherRealm Studios’ latest project, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And if you haven’t already, check out our preview of the game to find out what we thought of the new entry when we went hands-on. Here’s a snippet talking about the game’s combat:

“First off, the combat (Kombat?) feels wonderfully balanced. You can set up combos with ease and execute special moves pretty handily, such as Sonya’s energy rings and Scorpion’s traditional “get over here!” spear, although it’s obviously better to pull them off with a D-pad than an analog stick because of accuracy. That’ll no doubt make people that own fightsticks happy.

“Secondly, the flow of combat is smoother than Mortal Kombat XL, based on the sessions we had. New and old combatants mix it up beautifully here, barely missing a beat with their offensive moves. And defense plays its part as well, particularly with counters and the ability to execute a Final Blow to help turn things back in their favor”.

