Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals Sindel and Shao Kahn Interaction

The relationships between characters, past and present, is a major aspect — and selling point — of the Mortal Kombat franchise. The number of fighters that have a history with each other is a useful resource whenever a new game comes out, and Sindel’s upcoming addition to Mortal Kombat 11 means new interactions between fighters — and that includes Shao Kahn.

The important thing to remember here is that Sindel married Shao Kahn. There’s much more to the two of them than just that, but that’s the short version. In a newly revealed interaction between the two of them, which occurs at the beginning of a fight, Sindel draws on this relationship. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Strength and power, the perfect way to win Sindel’s heart. #MK11 pic.twitter.com/DIQvb1uQt3 — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) November 18, 2019

The most recent DLC fighter for Mortal Kombat 11, The Terminator T-800, released in October. The last announced fighter for this year is Sindel, and she is currently scheduled to release on November 26th. Joker and Spawn are set to arrive in the new year on January 28th and March 17th, respectively. All of these, as usual, come with a week’s worth of “early access” for folks that have purchased the Kombat Pack DLC featuring said fighters.

What do you think of Mortal Kombat 11‘s Sindel? Are you excited to check her out when she releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. Sindel is scheduled to officially release, in full, on December 3rd. Early access will begin a week prior on November 26th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the fighting video game right here.