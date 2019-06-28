Mortal Kombat 11 Original Soundtrack Now Available

Today the original soundtrack of Mortal Kombat 11 became available to download and stream for the first time. Previously, the game’s soundtrack was available on various platforms, but this is the first time the original music in the game has been available. The original soundtrack, composed by Wilbert Roget with the help of director of audio Rich Carle, is 36 songs deep and is pretty great. It’s not the best stand-alone original soundtrack, but if you’re a fan of Mortal Kombat 11, it’s great that’s finally available.

If you’re looking for the Spotify link to the soundtrack, here it is. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for other streaming and downloading options, you can find all the platforms the soundtrack is available on and the download links to each right here.

“Any new project within a beloved franchise is a challenge,” said Roget speaking of the the soundtrack to Esquire. “But as a lifelong fan of the series, I was in a particularly serendipitous position scoring Mortal Kombat 11. I think that my familiarity with the games and their scores dating back 20 years, in addition to being a fan of the present-day competitive fighting game community, helped me determine what musical approach would work best.”

Roget continued:

“The Mortal Kombat 2 and 3 game scores were some of my most important influences on this soundtrack, and they combined the symphonic orchestra with Eastern instrumentation, as well as various forms of electronic production. I expanded on that vibe, writing not only with classic Hollywood-style orchestration but also incorporating detailed analog hardware synthesis, as well as world instruments and vocals. And because of the diversity of characters, I used not only East Asian instruments (such as the guzheng and xiao), but also Middle Eastern, North African, and Armenian instruments, and even Scandinavian ‘kulning’ vocals.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

