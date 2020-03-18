Mortal Kombat 11 Fans Are Loving Spawn’s Unofficial Deadpool Skin

Mortal Kombat 11 this week officially released Spawn, the latest and greatest DLC fighter for the most recent iteration of the fighting game franchise. In addition to bringing the typical Spawn goodness, with all the power that a guest character can add, folks seem to be convinced that one of the alternate costumes for the character is basically just… an unofficial Deadpool skin. And honestly? They’re not wrong.

Basically, the character’s alternate look is Spawn, but largely red with black accents. The details on the character are a little more… flesh-like than a traditional suit. If anything, he’s like some wild Attack on Titan-style take on the Marvel hero. Here’s a good look at the “Angel of Mercy” skin, which is automatically granted to folks as the alternate skin for Player 2:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think about Spawn’s skin here? Do you think it resembles Deadpool? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Spawn, the latest DLC fighter added to the roster, is now available as part of the early access release for those that purchased the Kombat Pack, with a full release next week. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Mortal Kombat video game right here.

Keep reading to see what folks are saying about the skin!

Even Deadpool’s creators thinks it’s him

So Spawn in Mortal Kombat has a DEADPOOL skin??? Nice. pic.twitter.com/mB8G6cqUoc — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) March 17, 2020

Spawn-Pool

Spawn is here! (And so is Deadpool??)

SPAWN IS HERE on Mortal Kombat 11! His 2nd outfit is a Deadpool outfit! What do you all think? #NintendoSwitch #MortalKombat11 pic.twitter.com/oWuIU7ShNd — Clarence Alexander Pryor 🏳️‍🌈 (@Clarence_Pryor) March 18, 2020

Deadpool… Spawn?

Freak? Deadpool? Freak Deadpool!

Deadpool!

Yeah! He’s as freak as Deadpool, by the way. And why are all the freaks that kool? Well, in my eyes they’re not freak, of course 😂 pic.twitter.com/C7J1idgk37 — Skarlet Bloodthirsty 🍀 (@Rua_Lar) March 18, 2020

Hell(spawn) yeah

You gotta love it