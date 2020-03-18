Mortal Kombat 11: This Spawn Skin Is Basically Deadpool

Yesterday, Spawn was added to Mortal Kombat 11 as the game's latest DLC fighter. The release was accompanied by server issues, meaning many players couldn't play as the new character. Unfortunately, at the moment of publishing, these server issues persist. However, while some Mortal Kombat 11 players are still waiting to get their hands on the DLC character, others have been enjoying the Hellspawn, including his secondary, Deadpool-inspired skin.

For those that don't know: Spawn automatically comes with two skins. One of these is his default skin, which is simply the character's standard, iconic look. The other skin is a nearly all red design that essentially gives the character a Deadpool makeover. The best part about this skin is that isn't behind an unlock or any grinding. If you own Spawn, you get this skin.

NetherRealm Studios hasn't confirmed whether or not it used Deadpool as inspiration for the skin, but even if it didn't, it's unofficially now known as the Deadpool skin. In fact, even Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld thinks it's a Deadpool skin.

So Spawn in Mortal Kombat has a DEADPOOL skin??? Nice. pic.twitter.com/mB8G6cqUoc — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) March 17, 2020

As mentioned above, Spawn is currently available in Mortal Kombat 11, but only for Kombat Pack owners. The DLC character won't be available for all players until March 24. However, if you don't own the Kombat Pack you will be required to purchase the character individually.

He’s just so beautiful! 😭 Spawn in available now to play in Early Access! Full release next Tuesday. #MK11 https://t.co/Q702vZKmfj pic.twitter.com/9KL1ZaoWFI — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 18, 2020

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the game's newest DLC character:

"Al Simmons, once the U.S. government's greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men," reads an official blurb about the character. "Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness. Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of hell. A Hellspawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight from supremacy against all Kombatants."

Beyond Spawn, it's currently unclear what DLC characters are coming next. However, it looks like the next wave of fighters will include Ash Williams, Sheeva, and Fujin. Meanwhile, creative director Ed Boon recently teased that "a lot more surprises" are coming this year.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.