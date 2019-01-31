‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Stream Delayed Due to Extreme Weather

Mortal Kombat 11’s next live stream that’s set to reveal more information and gameplay has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios announced that it would be delaying the livestream due to the Polar Vortex which has had a huge impact on Chicago, the city where the studio’s headquarters is located. Temperatures were expected to get well into the negatives. With safety in mind, NetherRealm Studios confirmed on Twitter that it wouldn’t be having the Kombat Kast at the originally scheduled time and that it would now take place around a week later on February 5th.

The official Mortal Kombat Twitter account shared a similar message and confirmed the time and date of the new Mortal Kombat 11 stream.

The safety of our team is very important to us. Due to the dangerous incoming storm, we’ve decided to move the Kombat Kast to Tuesday, February 5th, at 3 pm CST. We thank you for your understanding! — NetherRealm Studios (@NetherRealm) January 29, 2019

Due to the #PolarVortex2019 there will be a Sub-ZERO chance of a livestream today. We’ll be back next week! #MK11 pic.twitter.com/8Ff6n2znOE — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 30, 2019

NetherRealm community manager Tyler Lansdown replied to another Twitter user regarding the delayed stream and thanked them for their concern while saying the stream would be better if everyone who was supposed to be there could be there.

“Everything will be fine,” Lansdown said. “Just best to take precautions. I want the stream to be the best it can be, and if someone can’t get there well, that’s not as fun!”

NetherRealm has been taking questions from those interested in Mortal Kombat 11 to then answer them during the livestream that’ll now air on February 5th, so if nothing else, this delay means people have more time to have their questions heard and possibly answered during the stream.

Mortal Kombat 11’s latest news surrounding the series dealt not with new character and gameplay reveals but instead had to do with a campaign to get Shaggy from Scooby Doo added to the game, a saga which just recently brought Injustice 2 into the conversation.

Mortal Kombat 11 is scheduled to launch on April 23rd.