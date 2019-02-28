‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Stress Test Details Revealed, Sign-Ups Live

With the recent reveal of Johnny Cage, those anticipating the arrival of Mortal Kombat 11 are more excited than ever. That said, NetherRealm Studios has unveiled the details regarding a stress test that will be taking place before launch, and sign-ups are now live.

As outlined on the Mortal Kombat website, the online stress test will take place from March 15th through the 17th. It will only be available to those on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it is restricted to U.S. residents only.

It was noted that those who sign up are not guaranteed access to the Mortal Kombat 11 stress test. In addition to this, everyone who is chosen to participate will be notified on March 15th and they can be given access at any point during the testing period. Those wishing to sign up can do so right here.

As for the beta, it is restricted to those who pre-order Mortal Kombat 11 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will take place from March 28th through the 31st. You can find more details right here.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more details on what’s ahead for fans:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

