‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveals Jax, Liu Kang, and Kung Lao

Sony capped off its first PlayStation-centered “State of Play” stream with a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 that pitted different versions of the same character against one another. While the old school vs. new school title of the trailer might’ve led one to believe it’d only show off some time-traveling gameplay, it also confirmed that three more characters will be part of the roster. Jax, Liu Kang, and Kung Lao were all spotted in the trailer in both young and old versions.

The trailer shows Liu Kang and Kung Lao as the first of the now confirmed characters when the pair encounter different versions of themselves and start doing battle. Later on in the trailer, Jax is put in the same situation after using his cybernetic arms to quite literally bash some heads together. Jax comes in contact with an older version of himself and starts the fight which transitions the trailer away from a cinematic view and into the traditional perspective for a Mortal Kombat match. This proves that Jax and the others will be playable in Mortal Kombat 11 to expand the roster even further than it already has been.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony’s end to the State of Play stream looked like it’d be a tame one until the returning characters made their debuts. With three fighters shown off in the same trailer, this was one of NetherRealm’s biggest reveals and deviated from its usual strategy of revealing characters on its own through Kombat Kast streams or, more recently, at a comics convention.

The same State of Play stream also featured a new game that’s releasing this year for the PlayStation VR called Iron Man VR. As the name suggests, players will control the superhero through virtual reality controls as they fly around and utilize Tony Stark’s technology.

Mortal Kombat 11 is scheduled to release on April 23rd for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

