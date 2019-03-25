New ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Trailer Revealed Featuring Vince Staples and Ice Cube

Today during Sony Interactive Entertainment’s State of Play livestream, developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed a brand-new Mortal Kombat 11 trailer featuring classic Mortal Kombat gameplay and cut-scenes, as well as music from Vince Staples and Ice Cube.

More specifically, the trailer reveals multiple new characters, as well as reveals the younger versions of many characters in the game. For those that don’t know: time travel is at the heart of Mortal Kombat 11’s story, and it looks like as a result current, older versions of characters will come across, and sometimes fight, their younger versions.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, unless you’re in Europe and picking the game up on the Switch, then you will need to wait until May 10.

For more news and media on the highly-anticipated fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. For more on the new entry itself, here’s a brief overview:

“MK is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control of your fighters to make them your own. The new graphics engine showcases every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, bringing you so close to the fight you can feel it. Featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best-in-class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think. How did the new trailer and new characters look? Do you think Mortal Kombat 11’s time travel mechanic will prove to be an interesting focal point for its story?

