Mortal Kombat 11 Update Makes One of Kabal’s Brutalities Uncensored

Mortal Kombat 11 players who fancy themselves to be Kabal mains have probably seen and used his Screamer Brutality a few times, but it now looks a bit different compared to how it appeared when the game launched. One of NetherRealm Studio’s latest updates for the game has stripped the censorship from the Brutality that previously blurred out Kabal’s torso and face when he screamed the life out of his opponent, a move that’ll look familiar to those who’ve been playing Mortal Kombat games throughout the years.

If you hadn’t seen the Kabal Brutality before it became uncensored, you weren’t missing a lot of discernable details. The pre-patch version of the move can be seen below and shows Kabal screaming at an opponent while showing them his unmasked face which is supposed to be so horrible that it literally scares the life out of them. Players didn’t get to see that perspective though and only had a blurry version of Kabal to look at.

Somebody did all that work to create ghost models & a running animation, JUST to censor the best part of the finisher. SAD. The purpose of the OG finisher is unveiling the mystery behind the mask, also shocking the viewers. Go big & show THE ugly face! #Kabal #MortalKombat11 https://t.co/OFc33bYXz4 — WeaponTheory (@WeaponTheory) April 30, 2019

Now that a new update has been release though, players have noticed that Kabal’s Brutality in question is now uncensored. That new version can be seen below along with a comparison that shows what the move looked like in a previous installment in the Mortal Kombat series. It shows Kabal with wild hair and eyes that bug out of his head, and it’s expectedly drawn some comparisons to Large Marge from Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

The Mortal Kombat series has a famously masked character named Kabal. One of the ways he kills you is by removing a mask and revealing his grotesque face. Here’s what it looked like in 1995 when he first appeared in MK3. Goofy shit – I love it. pic.twitter.com/tXhLwwrk5m — Patrick Ehlers (@Patrick_Ehlers) June 15, 2019

The update in question that removed the censorship didn’t name any specific Brutalities that had changed but instead just said it had “Added several new Brutalities for players to discover.”