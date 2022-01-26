Lewis Tan Teases Mortal Kombat’s Future Following Sequel Announcement

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures officially announced Mortal Kombat 2, a sequel to last year’s live-action reboot of the series. The news has already gotten Mortal Kombat fans buzzing about what comes next, and star Lewis Tan was quick to comment, building hype for the next installment. Tan’s character, Cole Young, was the main character of the first film, and the sequel will likely continue his journey. Unfortunately, the only thing announced thus far is that the movie will be written by Jeremy Slater, of the upcoming Disney+ Moon Knight series.

Tan’s Tweet can be found embedded below.

Just wait till you see what we have for you next !! ☠️😈 #MKU #MortalKombat https://t.co/UeU1SfhWCE — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) January 26, 2022

Last year’s Mortal Kombat film ended with Cole Young leaving to seek out new recruits for Raiden for the Mortal Kombat tournament. As Cole departs, we see that he’ll be seeking out Johnny Cage. Cage was a major part of the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie, where he was depicted by Linden Ashby. The conclusion of the 2021 Mortal Kombat film has led to a lot of speculation about which actor will take on the role this time, with rumors circulating about Ryan Reynolds, and WWE wrestler The Miz.

While fans have the casting of Johnny Cage to look forward to, there are a lot of other great Mortal Kombat characters that could be seen in a sequel. The games have provided a ton of excellent candidates, including Nightwolf, Kitana, Cyrax, and more. However, the strongest possibility might be Noob Saibot. In the games, Sub-Zero becomes Noob Saibot after his death at the hands of Scorpion. The reboot’s conclusion saw the death of Joe Taslim’s Sub-Zero, but the actor signed on for multiple sequels, and the actor is well aware of Saibot’s role in the games. A return for the villain seems quite likely!

Hopefully, Warner Bros. won’t keep fans waiting for too long for information. Mortal Kombat was a huge success on HBO Max last year, earning the strongest opening weekend numbers out of all the service’s simultaneous theatrical releases. It will be interesting to see how the sequel stacks up, and whether it will also receive a dual release. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

