Will the Mortal Kombat Movie Feature Noob Saibot?

Sub-Zero is set to play a major role in the Mortal Kombat live-action reboot, but longtime fans of the franchise know that Bai-Han ends up becoming Noob Saibot in the games. During a Mortal Kombat set visit, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian asked Sub-Zero actor Joe Taslim whether or not fans can expect to see elements of Noob Saibot's character appear on-screen. It remains to be seen whether or not Taslim's character will have the same fate as the version in the video games, but it seems the actor is at least familiar with the background, and is using it as part of the character's direction.

"He has humanity inside of him and when he's Noob Saibot, it's just totally pitch black," said Taslim. "I think you can see that in [Sub-Zero's] character when the movie's out."

It remains to be seen whether or not Noob Saibot will actually appear in the film, or if just that element of the character will be depicted on screen. After Bai-Han's death at the hands of Scorpion, the character is resurrected by Quan Chi as Noob Saibot. This version of the character is completely devoid of all aspects of the character's humanity, becoming a recurring foe for Scorpion and the second Sub-Zero, Kuai Liang. Taslim's take on Sub Zero already seems quite vicious from the film's first trailer, so it's possible that Taslim is depicting a version of the character that has already lost his humanity.

Of course, Noob Saibot would be the perfect character to appear in a potential sequel, so it's possible that fans won't actually see the transformation occur on-screen until then. However, Taslim seems to be quite familiar with the character's background from the games! Either the actor has done his homework, or he's familiar with the character's history because it plays into the film's events. Fortunately, fans shouldn't have to wait much longer to get some conclusive answers about the film's narrative.

The Mortal Kombat film reboot will release in theaters and on HBO Max April 16th. Readers can find out more by checking out the rest of ComicBook.com's coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

Would you like to see Noob Saibot show up in the Mortal Kombat movie? Are you kounting down the days until the film releases? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!