Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Seemingly Confirms Filming Has Begun

The Mortal Kombat 2 film project has been popping up in the news lately with the team behind the movie announcing several new members of the cast. With all of that casting news hitting over the last week or so, it's probably not much of a surprise to hear that Mortal Kombat 2 producer Todd Garner has announced via Twitter that filming has seemingly started earlier this week. His exact words were "Off we go," which could mean several things, but given all the news and rumors we've been hearing lately seem to point to the start of filming more than anything else.

In his tweet, Garner continued by saying, "We've learned from the mistakes and are committed to making the best MK2 possible." The first movie certainly had its issues, but it nailed some aspects of the game in ways that previous movies haven't. For example, a few of the fight scenes contain memorable recreations of in-game moves, particularly when they start to show off Fatalities. Plus, that version of Kano might be the best version of the character in franchise history. That said, some of the other decisions, most notably the addition of Cole Young, didn't really hit the mark, which makes Garner's statement seem like a fair one.

Off we go! I’m thrilled to start & trust me, we’ve listened. We’ve learned from the mistakes & are committed to making the best MK2 possible. I, 100% support everyone’s right to their opinion, but I have the right not to be abused & will block you. So…let’s have an amazing ride! — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) June 20, 2023

Speaking of fairness, Garner further says that he "100% support[s] everyone's right to their own opinion, but I have the right to not be abused and will block you." It's something that shouldn't need to be said, but even if you don't like the first movie, it's definitely not worth hopping online to yell at creators like Garner and his team. There are, after all, countless other movies out there.

As far as that casting news goes, we now know that Martyn Ford (Red Sonja), Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride), Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka), and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) have joined the cast. Ford is taking on the role of Outworld emperor Shao Kahn, Chiam will be Edenian King Jerrod, Nguyen is Queen Sindel, and Herriman is playing Netherrealm demon Quan Chi. Previous to that announcement we learned that Karl Urban (The Boys) had joined on to play Johnny Cage and Tati Gabrielle (YOU) is taking on the role of Jade. Mortal Kombat 2 currently doesn't have a release date, but we would expect it to be next year given that they just started shooting.