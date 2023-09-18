Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Characters Leaked

Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack 1 has already been revealed by NetherRealm Studios, revealing the game's first six DLC characters. Adding to this, a new leak has surfaced online with evidence of many more DLC characters. The leak comes straight from the game's files, courtesy of dataminers who have been digging through the files of the game, which is available in early access, for anything interesting. To this end, there are references to several characters not included in the game. This could just be the cookie crumbs of cut content, but what's more likely it represents content currently in the works and coming to the game at a later date.

The datamining leak comes the way of prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer, The Thiny, who found evidence of the following characters in the game's files: Noob Saibot, Cyrax (Robot), Kotal/He-Man/Conan, Ghostface, Jade, Cassie Cage, Kung Jin, and Unknown Girl.

Obviously, these are all pretty self-explainable minus a couple, however, to delve into specifics would require diving into story spoilers which we will not do. The only question mark is Unknown Girl. Of course, fans have plenty of theories, but none of them so far are very convincing. As for the leak itself, The Thiny notes these should all be playable characters. In other words, there are no Kameos listed here.

For now, this is the extent of the leak, which should be naturally be taken with a grain of salt like any other leak. So far, this has not drawn any type of comment from NetherRealm Studios or WB Games. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release tomorrow, September. When it releases, it will be available -- at a price point of $69.99 -- via PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the fighting game, click here.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun start to an exciting new era for the long running franchise," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "There are some sticking points that will likely need to be ironed out in future entries, however. The combo heavy fighting style is very satisfying to play when you're dishing it out, but will definitely make it less appealing to newcomers who could be on the receiving end. Invasions mode is great for playing alone, but that grind feeling will likely sink in sooner rather than later. Kameo Fighters are a fantastic addition, but customization for them isn't as deep yet."