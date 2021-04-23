Mortal Kombat Cast Reveals DC Characters They Want to Fight

In a new video from ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, the stars of the Mortal Kombat live-action reboot were asked which characters from the DC Universe they would most like to fight. Characters from both franchises first met in 2008's Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe video game, which released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The cast had some very interesting answers to Killian's question, with Josh Lawson (Kano) and Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade) making it clear that they'd be more interested in flirting with Wonder Woman and Batman, respectively! The video can be found at the top of this page.

Unsurprisingly, several members of the cast indicated that they would want to see their character fight Batman! Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Max Huang (Kung Lao), and Mehcad Brooks (Jax) all felt their characters would size up well against the caped crusader. Brooks, who also played Jimmy Olsen on Supergirl, felt that his character would even be able to take on Superman! Meanwhile, Lewis Tan (Cole Young) expressed his passion for Red Hood, while noting it would be a good match-up. Last but not least, Ludi Lin (Liu Kang) said he wouldn't mind participating in a dad joke competition with the Joker.

It's hard to say exactly how well these characters would match against one another. The Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe video game saw heroes like Superman weakened by magic, so it's possible the same could happen in an on-screen adaptation. Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not the Mortal Kombat reboot will receive a sequel, but it seems like a safe bet that fans wouldn't mind an on-screen crossover with the heroes of the DC Universe. For now, we'll just have to wait and see, but if the demand is there, Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe would make for a very exciting adaptation. Perhaps we'll even see some of these dream match-ups on the big screen some day!

The Mortal Kombat film reboot will release in theaters and on HBO Max April 23rd. Readers can find out more by checking out the rest of ComicBook.com's coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

Would you like to see a Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe movie? Are you kounting down the days until the movie reboot releases? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!