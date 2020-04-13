Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Virtual Panel and Watch Party Announced

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment today announced that not only will the animated movie Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge release on digital tomorrow, April 14th, but there will also be a virtual panel and watch party on the very same day. Specifically, Patrick Seitz, the voice of Scorpion in the movie, will be live-tweeting through the film starting at 3:00PM PT/6:00PM ET, and that will be followed by a virtual panel featuring several of the voice actors as well as Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon.

The panel is set to begin at 5:00PM PT/8:00PM ET, and can be viewed via the official Mortal Kombat YouTube channel, Mortal Kombat Twitter, or Mortal Kombat Facebook page. Given the fact that the movie is around 80 minutes in length, that’ll leave a little time between the two events, and one imagines that many of Seitz’s tweets will be picked up across different Mortal Kombat social media pages.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the press release, confirmed virtual panelists include Joel McHale (voice of Johnny Cage), Jordan Rodrigues (voice of Liu Kang), Patrick Seitz (voice of Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi), producer Rick Morales, screenwriter Jeremy Adams, and Mortal Kombat franchise co-creator Ed Boon. Joshua Gray, a producer and Mortal Kombat events host, will moderate.

What do you think of virtual watch party for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge? Do you think you’ll participate? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s the official description of the film:

“After the vicious slaughter of his family by stone-cold mercenary Sub-Zero, Hanzo Hasashi is exiled to the torturous Netherrealm. There, in exchange for his servitude to the sinister Quan Chi, he’s given a chance to avenge his family – and is resurrected as Scorpion, a lost soul bent on revenge. Back on Earthrealm, Lord Raiden gathers a team of elite warriors – Shaolin monk Liu Kang, Special Forces officer Sonya Blade and action star Johnny Cage – an unlikely band of heroes with one chance to save humanity. To do this, they must defeat Shang Tsung’s horde of Outworld gladiators and reign over the Mortal Kombat tournament.”

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is set to release on digital tomorrow, April 14th, as well as on Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD on April 28th. The animated film features Joel McHale as Johnny Cage, Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade, Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang, Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes as Kano, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro, and Grey Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi. The upcoming live-action Mortal Kombat movie is set to release on January 15, 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming animated film right here, and all of our previous coverage of the upcoming live-action movie right here.

Keep reading to check out a new clip from the animated movie as well as several images!

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Clip

Scorpion

Shang Tsung

Sonya Blade

Liu Kang and Raiden