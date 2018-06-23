‘Mortal Kombat’ Reboot Art Brings Back Michael Jai White as Jax

Everyone’s hungry for a new Mortal Kombat. We’d love a new game, and a new movie, and while the game wasn’t announced during E3 like we hoped it would be, that’s not stopping Bosslogic from shoveling more fuel into the engine of the Mortal Kombat hype-train. Check out his brilliant new artwork showing Spawn and Mortal Kombat: Legacy star Michael Jai White as Jax:

Bosslogic quips that he may put together a full character select screen, which we would love to see. Considering that he’s imagining a “reboot,” we’re wondering who would be included, and who would be omitted, from his roster. Characters like Cyrax, Noob Saibot, Kung Lao, and Quan Chi may not make it into the mix, while we obviously expect to see series staples like Liu Kang, Raiden, Sub-Zero, and Kitana (among others).

Videos by ComicBook.com

No doubt this image is going to spark a recently-kindled flame that was nurtured by Ed Boon, which led fans to predict that a Mortal Kombat 11 reveal was imminent. Last month Boon replied to a tweet asking about additional Injustice 2 content, and due to some quirky spelling, we all assumed that he was hinting at something:

You know what ELSE would be kool…..? https://t.co/KcJkm8HVyY — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 10, 2018

Of course, if you’ve been following Ed Boon for any prolonged length of time, or reading this site for more than a few months, you’ll know that you have to take everything Boon does and says with a grain of salt. The people who follow him will twist and turn almost anything he says as some kind of hint at a huge game or DLC reveal, and Boon is keenly aware of that fact. We wouldn’t call him a troll per se, but he can be a bit of… Well, he can be a bit of a troll.

Oh kome on!! We’ve been using K’s for 25 years now. https://t.co/COnLMO5sRw — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 11, 2018

The bottom line is this: Injustice 2 has received all of the extra content that was originally promised following its highly successful launch, and NetherRealm Studios is a fantastic developer that is very likely working on its next big project. The studio is known most prominently for Mortal Kombat, and it’s been three years since the launch of Mortal Kombat X.

It’s time.