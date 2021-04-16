Mortal Kombat Movie Fully Reveals Scorpion in New Poster

✖

The upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot movie has been releasing character posters over the last day featuring the likes of Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and more, but the film saved one of the best for its latest: the full reveal of actor Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion is his traditional costume. We had seen Sanada as Scorpion previously, but never in the iconic outfit.

Notably, Sanada's Scorpion appears to have several of the hallmark features of the game franchise's version like his sword, mask, and orange-tinted clothing. He also has otherworldly eyes and a mask with scorching on it, hinting that perhaps we might see him blasting flames from his mouth at some point. Other than the sword, Sanada is also holding another iconic bit of Scorpion gear: a kunai and chain. You can check out the full poster of Sanada as Scorpion below:

In case you missed it, here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming late last year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

What do you think about the new Mortal Kombat movie character posters so far? Are you excited to see Scorpion in action? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!